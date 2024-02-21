True Wealth Design LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

True Wealth Design LLC lowered its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,611 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises about 0.9% of True Wealth Design LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUS. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 12,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 35,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 83,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 27,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 12,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $53.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,674. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $54.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

