Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Shares Acquired by True Wealth Design LLC

True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 113,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of True Wealth Design LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $6,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDE. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $210,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 270.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AVDE traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $60.39. 181,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,189. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.54. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.86 and a 1-year high of $60.74.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

