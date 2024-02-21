Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 369,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 91,900 shares during the quarter. Envestnet comprises 1.6% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned 0.68% of Envestnet worth $16,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Envestnet by 8.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Envestnet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the period.

ENV traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.31. 161,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,226. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Envestnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $66.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.61 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Envestnet from $67.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Envestnet from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Envestnet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

