Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 175,870 Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 175,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,866,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,252,000 after acquiring an additional 22,056 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 8,174 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIOD traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $67.88. 127,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.02. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $97.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.93 and its 200-day moving average is $74.25. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.49.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $322.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.76 million. Diodes had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DIOD. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Diodes from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Diodes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Diodes from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.40.

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

