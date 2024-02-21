Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 175,870 Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 175,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,866,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,252,000 after acquiring an additional 22,056 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 8,174 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DIOD traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $67.88. 127,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.02. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $97.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.93 and its 200-day moving average is $74.25. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.49.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DIOD. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Diodes from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Diodes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Diodes from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.40.
Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.
