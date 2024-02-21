True Wealth Design LLC Purchases 5,092 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7,600.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Chevron by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after buying an additional 3,711,923 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 104,997.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after buying an additional 24,467,521 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 1.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,236,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,059,834,000 after buying an additional 368,898 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $3,058,235,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 3.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,579,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,294,023,000 after purchasing an additional 492,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 0.8 %

Chevron stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.30. 3,554,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,670,263. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $172.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.95.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

