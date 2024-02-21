Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) is True Wealth Design LLC’s Largest Position

True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,516,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,995 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 13.3% of True Wealth Design LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. True Wealth Design LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $39,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 301.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.04. 1,083,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,596,715. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.71. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $23.92 and a twelve month high of $30.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

