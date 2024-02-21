229,856 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Purchased by True Wealth Design LLC

True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 229,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,868,000. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of True Wealth Design LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. True Wealth Design LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 85.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance
VTIP traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.51. The stock had a trading volume of 550,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,958. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.39. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $46.67 and a one year high of $48.17.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend
About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF
- What is a Dividend King?
- 3 Reasons the Capital One-Discover merger is a big deal
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Palo Alto Networks aims at cyber security leadership
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Housing data weakens, but Toll Brothers stock is still a buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.