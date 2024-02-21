HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Purchased by True Wealth Design LLC

True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 204,975.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,812 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 32,796 shares during the quarter. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,387,223 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $568,395,000 after buying an additional 421,075 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of HP by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $393,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686,976 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 114,461.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $310,043,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528,558 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in HP by 13.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,220,098 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $211,257,000 after buying an additional 995,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in HP during the fourth quarter worth about $151,025,000. 76.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Price Performance

HPQ traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,561,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,654,549. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The stock has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.79.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 138.83% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,367.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on HPQ. Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Edward Jones raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. HSBC raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.30.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

