True Wealth Design LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 76,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,241,000. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of True Wealth Design LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. True Wealth Design LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGLT. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,112,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 62.8% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 94,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 36,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 54.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,826 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGLT stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.77. 1,270,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,253,189. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $67.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.83.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.1879 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

