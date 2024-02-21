True Wealth Design LLC Sells 268 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

True Wealth Design LLC reduced its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 0.4% of True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVEM. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24,546.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,934,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,898,275 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 28,694.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,523,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511,316 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 779.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,813,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379,782 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 544.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,306,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,712.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 668,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,749,000 after acquiring an additional 632,062 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVEM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.75. The company had a trading volume of 95,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,918. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $49.83 and a one year high of $57.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

