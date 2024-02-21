Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $962,356,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 111,211.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $505,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,255 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,668,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,729 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth about $216,993,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 222.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 879,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,407,000 after buying an additional 606,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APD traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $228.52. 702,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,916,266. The company has a 50 day moving average of $255.95 and a 200 day moving average of $273.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.24 and a fifty-two week high of $307.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.79%.

APD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $328.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.14.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

