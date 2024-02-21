Lavaca Capital LLC Has $1.45 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total transaction of $3,829,314.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $20,003,217.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total transaction of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total value of $3,829,314.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,003,217.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,540 shares of company stock worth $13,542,519 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of MA stock traded up $4.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $456.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,280,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,095. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $340.21 and a one year high of $474.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $437.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $413.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MA. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $471.85.

View Our Latest Analysis on MA

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.