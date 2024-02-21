Lavaca Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Lavaca Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 43.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,663 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,798 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,661 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $387.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.86.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $362.79. 1,594,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,040,133. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $353.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $368.72. The stock has a market cap of $361.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

