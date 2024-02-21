Fundamental Research Analysts Give Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) a C$13.42 Price Target

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI – Get Free Report) has been given a C$13.42 target price by equities researchers at Fundamental Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AI. Laurentian cut Atrium Mortgage Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Shares of TSE:AI traded up C$0.02 on Wednesday, hitting C$11.09. 33,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,991. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of C$9.76 and a 52 week high of C$12.48. The company has a quick ratio of 102.54, a current ratio of 104.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.74. The company has a market cap of C$486.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.21.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides residential and commercial mortgages services in Canada. The company offers various types of mortgage loans, such as land and development financing, construction and mezzanine financing, and commercial term and bridge financing services for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties.

