CIBC Lowers First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$14.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at CIBC from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FM. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$15.00 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$19.39.

First Quantum Minerals Trading Up 1.1 %

Insider Transactions at First Quantum Minerals

FM stock traded up C$0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$11.74. 1,137,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,437,662. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$9.31 and a 1 year high of C$39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.53, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$11.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.95.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.04, for a total transaction of C$496,750.50. Insiders own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Further Reading

