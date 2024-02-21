Scotiabank Lowers SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Price Target to C$25.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$25.50 to C$25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SRU.UN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$26.93.

Shares of SRU.UN traded up C$0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$24.11. 112,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,288. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1-year low of C$20.67 and a 1-year high of C$27.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.76, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of C$3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$24.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.86.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

