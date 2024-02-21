iA Financial (TSE:IAG) PT Lowered to C$102.00

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares from C$104.00 to C$102.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.67% from the stock’s current price.

IAG has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. CIBC lifted their target price on iA Financial from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on iA Financial from C$99.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$67.61.

Shares of TSE IAG traded down C$7.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$85.95. 593,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,909. The company has a market cap of C$9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14. iA Financial has a one year low of C$77.61 and a one year high of C$93.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$90.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$87.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.48, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 2.89.

In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Éric Jobin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.46, for a total value of C$178,926.00. In other news, Senior Officer Éric Jobin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.46, for a total transaction of C$178,926.00. Also, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.00, for a total value of C$455,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,629,012. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations businesses.

