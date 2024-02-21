Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) Upgraded at Cormark

Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Cormark from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$10.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$9.00. Cormark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 127.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Valeura Energy Trading Up 7.3 %

TSE:VLE traded up C$0.30 on Wednesday, hitting C$4.40. 828,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,986. The stock has a market capitalization of C$447.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.79. Valeura Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.57 and a 52 week high of C$4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.90, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.05.

Insider Transactions at Valeura Energy

In related news, insider Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited bought 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$822,800.00. In related news, Director Timothy Marchant sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.94, for a total value of C$30,870.00. Also, insider Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited acquired 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.74 per share, with a total value of C$822,800.00. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 430,100 shares of company stock worth $1,498,281. 18.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Valeura Energy Company Profile

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

