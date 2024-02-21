Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) PT Lowered to $62.00

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Raymond James from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MEOH. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Methanex from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Methanex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Methanex from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Methanex from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH traded up $1.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.76. 337,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,444. Methanex has a 1-year low of $38.18 and a 1-year high of $54.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,396,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $349,868,000 after acquiring an additional 346,475 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,443,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $115,745,000 after purchasing an additional 425,104 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,631,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,072,000 after purchasing an additional 616,146 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 1.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,050,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,323,000 after purchasing an additional 10,824 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Methanex during the second quarter worth about $39,344,000. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

