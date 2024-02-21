Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.550–0.450 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $630.0 million-$645.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $672.9 million. Teladoc Health also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -1.100–0.800 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. DA Davidson cut Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.63.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC traded down $5.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.46. 17,680,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,039,446. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $30.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.06.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The health services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 155.12%. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 27,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $600,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,662. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Teladoc Health news, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 4,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $86,751.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,772.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 27,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $600,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,662. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,006 shares of company stock worth $1,183,312 over the last ninety days. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 81,189 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 9,039 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 70,120 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,515,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $377,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,480 shares during the period. Oracle Alpha Inc. bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth $550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

