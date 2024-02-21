Workiva (NYSE:WK) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.560-0.630 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $718.0 million-$722.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $731.7 million. Workiva also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.56-0.63 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WK shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Workiva from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Workiva from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $113.25.

Get Workiva alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Workiva

Workiva Price Performance

Insider Activity at Workiva

Workiva stock traded down $11.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.37. The company had a trading volume of 567,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,113. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.34. Workiva has a 12-month low of $81.38 and a 12-month high of $116.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 11,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total value of $1,070,919.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,846,849.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 11,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total value of $1,070,919.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,846,849.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jill Klindt sold 2,931 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $279,031.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,197 shares in the company, valued at $7,634,754.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workiva

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 23.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,022,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,426,000 after buying an additional 564,500 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Workiva during the first quarter worth about $57,921,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the fourth quarter worth about $35,347,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Workiva in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,850,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,985,617 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,733,000 after purchasing an additional 227,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.