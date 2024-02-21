Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Price Reaches $0.0100 on Top Exchanges

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 21st. During the last week, Sweat Economy has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. Sweat Economy has a market capitalization of $78.33 million and $7.77 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sweat Economy token can now be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sweat Economy Profile

Sweat Economy was first traded on September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 21,845,246,462 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,796,451,306 tokens. The official website for Sweat Economy is www.sweateconomy.com. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy.

Buying and Selling Sweat Economy

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy is a web3 initiative that rewards users for physical activity. It introduced the SWEAT crypto token and Sweat Wallet, allowing users to convert their in-app Sweatcoins into SWEAT for real-world rewards. SWEAT tokenizes physical activity, incentivizing users under a “move-to-earn” model. This approach aims to promote a healthier and more active world, potentially impacting global health and reducing healthcare system burdens. The co-founders of Sweat Economy are Oleg Fomenko, Anton Derlyatka and Egor Khmelev. They come from diverse backgrounds, including entrepreneurship, fitness tech, development, traditional finance, and the crypto sector.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sweat Economy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sweat Economy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

