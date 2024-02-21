Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,136 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 77.1% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,285.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SCHM traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $75.68. 114,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,046. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.75. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $62.87 and a 1 year high of $77.11.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

