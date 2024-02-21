Stelac Advisory Services LLC Takes $103,000 Position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 2,867.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 847,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,952,000 after purchasing an additional 818,607 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 518,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,381,000 after purchasing an additional 205,894 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 516,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,456,000 after acquiring an additional 86,679 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 385,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,722,000 after acquiring an additional 114,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $7,761,000. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EWM traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.59. 63,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,115. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.08. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.84 and a fifty-two week high of $22.55.

About iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

