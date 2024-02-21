IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Sold by Harspring Capital Management LLC

Harspring Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 938,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,500 shares during the quarter. IAC makes up about 12.5% of Harspring Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Harspring Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IAC were worth $47,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in IAC by 22.6% during the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 25,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in IAC by 14.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in IAC in the third quarter worth $817,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in IAC by 13.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in IAC in the third quarter worth $703,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC remained flat at $57.18 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 288,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,712. IAC Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.39 and a 12 month high of $69.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.83. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IAC shares. Barclays raised their target price on IAC from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on IAC from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on IAC from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Benchmark reduced their price target on IAC from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on IAC from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.69.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

