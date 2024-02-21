Harspring Capital Management LLC Has $24.32 Million Stake in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)

Harspring Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 91,000 shares during the period. Enova International makes up 6.4% of Harspring Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Harspring Capital Management LLC owned about 1.60% of Enova International worth $24,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ENVA. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enova International by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 7,162 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Enova International by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Enova International by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,560 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Enova International by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 16,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Enova International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 575,112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,067,000 after acquiring an additional 11,837 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 17,548 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $984,618.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,417,902.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.
Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. Enova International had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $583.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.34 million. Research analysts predict that Enova International, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENVA shares. StockNews.com lowered Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Enova International from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Enova International from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen started coverage on Enova International in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Enova International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.
Enova International, Inc operates as a financial services company with online lending that serves small businesses and consumers who are underserved by traditional banks. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.
