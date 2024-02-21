Harspring Capital Management LLC Has $24.32 Million Stake in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)

Harspring Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 91,000 shares during the period. Enova International makes up 6.4% of Harspring Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Harspring Capital Management LLC owned about 1.60% of Enova International worth $24,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ENVA. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enova International by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 7,162 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Enova International by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Enova International by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,560 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Enova International by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 16,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Enova International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 575,112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,067,000 after acquiring an additional 11,837 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Enova International

In related news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 17,548 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $984,618.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,417,902.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Enova International Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ENVA stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,773. Enova International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $63.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a current ratio of 10.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.54.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. Enova International had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $583.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.34 million. Research analysts predict that Enova International, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENVA shares. StockNews.com lowered Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Enova International from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Enova International from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen started coverage on Enova International in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Enova International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc operates as a financial services company with online lending that serves small businesses and consumers who are underserved by traditional banks. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

Featured Articles

