Harspring Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Harspring Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,850,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 505,000 shares during the period. LendingClub accounts for about 3.0% of Harspring Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Harspring Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.69% of LendingClub worth $11,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LendingClub in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 491.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 132,438 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 367.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 189.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 40.7% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 8,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LendingClub alerts:

LendingClub Stock Performance

Shares of LC traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.14. 698,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,839,148. LendingClub Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.73 and a fifty-two week high of $10.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.55 million, a P/E ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. LendingClub had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $185.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on LendingClub in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LC

LendingClub Company Profile

(Free Report)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.