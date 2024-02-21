Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Sells 15,400 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,240 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the quarter. Eagle Materials comprises about 3.6% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned 0.62% of Eagle Materials worth $36,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,611,000 after acquiring an additional 17,163 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 74,393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,388,000 after acquiring an additional 16,548 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 215.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

Shares of EXP traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,927. Eagle Materials Inc. has a one year low of $129.76 and a one year high of $252.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $215.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.43.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $558.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.23 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eagle Materials from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Loop Capital upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eagle Materials news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total transaction of $505,992.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,998 shares in the company, valued at $5,373,320.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 700 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $130,354.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,654 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,087.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,354 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total value of $505,992.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,373,320.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,204 shares of company stock worth $3,806,862 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

