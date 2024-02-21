Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) is Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s Largest Position

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,117,339 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,149 shares during the period. Ormat Technologies accounts for about 15.0% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 3.51% of Ormat Technologies worth $149,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 5.7% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 518,360 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,234,000 after purchasing an additional 28,058 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 15.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 307,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,710,000 after purchasing an additional 41,661 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 15,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 32.1% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 185,147 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,945,000 after buying an additional 44,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 7.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,398 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORA traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.76. 149,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.99. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.73 and a 52 week high of $90.95.

ORA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Ormat Technologies from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

