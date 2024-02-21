LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Position Decreased by Harspring Capital Management LLC

Harspring Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,150 shares during the quarter. LGI Homes makes up approximately 1.2% of Harspring Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Harspring Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $4,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,728,000 after purchasing an additional 18,510 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 8.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,354,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,706,000 after purchasing an additional 99,885 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 877,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,094,000 after purchasing an additional 31,878 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 51.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 563,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,960,000 after purchasing an additional 190,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 4.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 428,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,741,000 after purchasing an additional 18,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LGI Homes news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 1,490 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total transaction of $196,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,342.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LGI Homes Stock Performance

LGIH stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.20. The stock had a trading volume of 201,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,497. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.86. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.15 and a 52 week high of $141.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.39. The company has a current ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $608.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.95 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About LGI Homes



LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

