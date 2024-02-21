Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.15 to $4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $875 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $887.61 million. Shutterstock also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.150-4.300 EPS.

SSTK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.25.

Shares of Shutterstock stock traded down $1.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.68. 870,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,261. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.25. Shutterstock has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $78.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.23%.

In other news, insider John Caine sold 5,440 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $256,768.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,720.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Caine sold 5,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $256,768.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,720.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 4,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $218,218.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,081,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,651,297.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,543 shares of company stock worth $2,477,717 in the last ninety days. 32.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 548.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 21,657 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Shutterstock by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Shutterstock by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

