Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Purchases 82,000 Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 969,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,000 shares during the period. Titan Machinery accounts for 2.6% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned about 4.24% of Titan Machinery worth $25,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 65.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 282,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,990,000 after buying an additional 112,210 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery during the 1st quarter valued at about $341,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 16.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Titan Machinery by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,575,000 after buying an additional 25,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the first quarter valued at $760,000. 82.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Titan Machinery presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Titan Machinery Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TITN traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.01. The stock had a trading volume of 39,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,209. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Titan Machinery Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.44 and a fifty-two week high of $47.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.93. The company has a market capitalization of $594.33 million, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.43.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.19). Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $694.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

(Free Report)

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TITN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.