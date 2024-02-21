Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) is Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s 10th Largest Position

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. reduced its position in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,019,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 429,050 shares during the period. Farmland Partners accounts for about 3.1% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Farmland Partners worth $30,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Farmland Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Farmland Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Farmland Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the first quarter worth $108,000. 53.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FPI traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,622. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.35. The firm has a market cap of $537.80 million, a P/E ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 0.75. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $13.27.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Farmland Partners’s previous None dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Farmland Partners in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Farmland Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 178,200 acres in 20 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia.

