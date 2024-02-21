PROG (NYSE:PRG) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.70-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.235-$2.335 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.31 billion. PROG also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.700-3.000 EPS.

PRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens upgraded shares of PROG from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of PROG from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Shares of PROG stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.22. 713,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.15. PROG has a twelve month low of $21.94 and a twelve month high of $44.81. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.10.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $577.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.35 million. PROG had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that PROG will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PROG by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,638,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,278,000 after acquiring an additional 105,101 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PROG by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,129,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,966,000 after acquiring an additional 576,086 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PROG by 12.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,016,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,271,000 after acquiring an additional 227,540 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PROG by 12.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,835,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,657,000 after acquiring an additional 207,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PROG by 143.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,267,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,147,000 after acquiring an additional 746,161 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

