iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Stake Increased by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,991 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF comprises about 2.5% of Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Stelac Advisory Services LLC owned 0.18% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $5,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICLN. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 135,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 130.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 14,530 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 18,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of ICLN traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,780,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,232,031. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $20.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.65.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.