Stelac Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF makes up 1.0% of Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Stelac Advisory Services LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IGF. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 769.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

NASDAQ:IGF traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.46. 123,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,355. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $40.38 and a 12-month high of $49.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.907 per share. This is a boost from iShares Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

