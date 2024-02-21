Stelac Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,782 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKLN. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 172,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,026,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,512,502. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.11 and a 200-day moving average of $21.03. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $21.27.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

