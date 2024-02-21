Stelac Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 56,361 JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 56,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,000. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $460,136,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,129 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,521,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,295 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,421.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,536,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,379 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,200,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,230 shares during the period.

JEPI traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,157,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,658,736. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.67. The firm has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $56.41.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

