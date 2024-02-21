Stelac Advisory Services LLC Acquires 3,186 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MBB. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% during the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 535.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 163.3% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $91.40. 908,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,419,916. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.81. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $85.28 and a 52-week high of $96.07.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2968 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

