Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) Shares Bought by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Free Report) by 336.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,088 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF accounts for 5.3% of Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF were worth $11,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $4,744,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 327.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 976,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,591,000 after purchasing an additional 748,375 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 395.2% in the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 12,466 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 347.5% in the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 12,902 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 269.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RHS traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.41. The company had a trading volume of 120,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,436. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $153.20 and a one year high of $178.08. The firm has a market cap of $680.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.45.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

