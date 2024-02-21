Stelac Advisory Services LLC Takes $728,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the third quarter worth $1,012,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $4,196,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 137,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,404,000 after purchasing an additional 18,717 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SUSA traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.06. 38,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,410. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $81.89 and a twelve month high of $105.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.36 and a 200 day moving average of $95.59.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

