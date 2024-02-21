Stelac Advisory Services LLC Sells 9,275 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,275 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 1.9% of Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $159.50. 2,558,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,905,851. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $161.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.15.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

