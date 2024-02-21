BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Shares Purchased by QVIDTVM Management LLC

QVIDTVM Management LLC increased its position in shares of BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,477,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411,231 shares during the period. BRC makes up about 6.9% of QVIDTVM Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. QVIDTVM Management LLC owned approximately 1.17% of BRC worth $8,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BRC by 106,550.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 479,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 479,475 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BRC by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 376,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 152,793 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in BRC by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 10,289 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in BRC during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in BRC by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares during the period. 15.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Glenn W. Welling acquired 200,000 shares of BRC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,851,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,476,419.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

BRC Price Performance

BRC Company Profile

BRC stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.97. 164,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,984. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.81. BRC Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $841.80 million, a PE ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 0.96.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

