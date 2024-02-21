Research Analysts’ New Coverage for February 21st (AINC, AMKBY, ANAB, ARKR, ARL, ASM, CFB, CFLT, CGAU, CHPT)

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, February 21st:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Get Ashford Inc alerts:

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY). Sanford C. Bernstein issued an underperform rating on the stock.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB). Janney Montgomery Scott issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT). Stifel Nicolaus issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU). BMO Capital Markets issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Benchmark Co. began coverage on shares of ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT). The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.25 target price on the stock.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB). Piper Sandler issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Capital One Financial Co. initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT). They issued an overweight rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Guild (NYSE:GHLD). They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS). William Blair issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of UiPath (NYSE:PATH). The firm issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB). The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of World Kinect (NYSE:WKC). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (BATS:XM). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.