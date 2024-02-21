Research Analysts’ New Coverage for February 21st (AINC, AMKBY, ANAB, ARKR, ARL, ASM, CFB, CFLT, CGAU, CHPT)

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2024

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, February 21st:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY). Sanford C. Bernstein issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB). They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB). Janney Montgomery Scott issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT). Stifel Nicolaus issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU). BMO Capital Markets issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Benchmark Co. began coverage on shares of ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT). The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.25 target price on the stock.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB). Piper Sandler issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Capital One Financial Co. initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT). They issued an overweight rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Guild (NYSE:GHLD). They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS). William Blair issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of UiPath (NYSE:PATH). The firm issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB). The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of World Kinect (NYSE:WKC). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (BATS:XM). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.