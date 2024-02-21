QVIDTVM Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC)

QVIDTVM Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,188,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000. Singular Genomics Systems makes up about 0.4% of QVIDTVM Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. QVIDTVM Management LLC owned approximately 1.63% of Singular Genomics Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. 55.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Singular Genomics Systems from $0.95 to $0.85 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

Singular Genomics Systems Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ OMIC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.52. The stock had a trading volume of 19,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,095. Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $2.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 13.64 and a quick ratio of 12.77.

Singular Genomics Systems Company Profile

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company is involved in the developing of G4, consisting of G4 instrument and associated consumables for various applications, such as max read kits for single cell sequencing, rare variant detection with high-definition sequencing, gene fusion detection with ring-seq, and extended range sequencing; and PX instrument and associated consumables for applications comprising single cell gene expression and proteomics, in situ RNA sequencing, and spatial RNA and proteomics applications for tissue.

