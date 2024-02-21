BHP Group (LON:BHP) Receives Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
BHP has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($27.70) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,730 ($34.37) to GBX 2,660 ($33.49) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,610 ($32.86) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,705 ($34.06).
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
