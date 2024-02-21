Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for February 21st (BLDR, CDP, CNDT, GOLD, GT, HCKT, HTBI, MDU, MELI, NSC)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, February 21st:

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $28.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $26.00.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a hold rating to a buy rating. Craig Hallum currently has $28.00 target price on the stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $32.00 target price on the stock.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Barclays PLC currently has $305.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $255.00.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

