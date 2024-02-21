Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on SentinelOne (NYSE:S)

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 20,716 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 117% compared to the average volume of 9,561 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on SentinelOne from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Cowen increased their price target on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on SentinelOne from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.02.

SentinelOne Trading Down 11.4 %

Shares of SentinelOne stock traded down $3.33 on Wednesday, hitting $25.82. 7,324,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,849,154. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.43. SentinelOne has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $30.76.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $164.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.09 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 62.89% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. SentinelOne’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SentinelOne

In related news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 37,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $911,667.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,549.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ric Smith sold 10,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $180,565.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 491,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,730,922.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 37,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $911,667.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,809 shares in the company, valued at $93,549.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,181,878 shares of company stock valued at $27,988,063. 5.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the third quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 57.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the third quarter worth $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 143.0% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

