Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Trading 5.1% Higher Following Earnings Beat

Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) shot up 5.1% on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $56.57 and last traded at $56.01. 113,192 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 179,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.30.

The basic materials company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 0.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS.

Get Andersons alerts:

Andersons Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Andersons in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Get Our Latest Report on ANDE

Insider Activity

In other Andersons news, VP Brian K. Walz sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $130,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 224,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,148,272. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian K. Walz sold 2,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $130,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,817 shares of company stock worth $2,955,875. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Andersons

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Andersons by 126.4% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Andersons in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Andersons in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Andersons by 762.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Andersons during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Andersons Stock Up 4.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.80.

About Andersons

(Get Free Report)

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.