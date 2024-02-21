Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) One Day Trading Volume Hits $8.00

Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 21st. Bitcoin Latinum has a total market cap of $76.81 million and approximately $8.00 worth of Bitcoin Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Latinum token can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000790 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Latinum has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 61.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Bitcoin Latinum

Bitcoin Latinum’s genesis date was September 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Latinum’s total supply is 20,958,883 tokens. The official website for Bitcoin Latinum is www.bitcoinlatinum.com. The official message board for Bitcoin Latinum is medium.com/bitcoinlatinum. Bitcoin Latinum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinlatinum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Latinum is an insured asset-backed cryptocurrency. Latinum plans to bring better digital transactions to high-growth markets such as Media, Gaming, Telecommunication, and Cloud Computing.

[Telegram](https://t.me/BitcoinLatinumForum)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/f97XhWRv2S)”

Bitcoin Latinum Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Latinum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Latinum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Latinum using one of the exchanges listed above.

